WVSports - Miami pass rusher Hammett flips commitment to West Virginia football

West Virginia has added another piece to the 2021 recruiting class with Miami (Fla.) pass rusher Ja’Corey Hammett flipping his commitment to the Mountaineers. Hammett, 6-foot-2, 195-punds, had been committed to Miami since January but has elected to cast his lot with the Mountaineers.

The talented pass rusher could play outside linebacker or defensive end for the Mountaineers and also held offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas and more. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett and developed a close connection with him throughout the process. He posted his official offer from the program Aug. 1. Hammett is the 14th commitment for West Virginia in the 2021 class.