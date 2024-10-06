Milum and Rimac named to PFF's Team of the Week

Following West Virginia's 38-14 win over Oklahoma State, multiple players on WVU's roster graded out highly according to Pro Football Focus.

Left tackle Wyatt Milum received a 90.8 overall grade while left guard Tomas Rimac received an 87.7 overall grade per PFF.

Milum played 73 snaps on offense with a 90.4 pass block grade and an 86.1 run block grade. Rimac played 82 snaps and had an 88.3 pass block grade and an 86.3 run block grade.

Both guys were named to PFF's Team of the Week, featuring the 11 best players on both offense and defense from all games this week.

West Virginia is currently 3-2 on the year at 2-0 in Big 12 play.