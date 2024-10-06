Milum and Rimac named to PFF's Team of the Week

in other news
Neal Brown recaps WVU's big win over Oklahoma State
What Neal Brown said after WVU's win over Oklahoma State
WVU Football Interviews: Post-game Oklahoma State 2024
Neal Brown and Mountaineer players hold a post-game press conference after the win over Oklahoma State.
Following West Virginia's 38-14 win over Oklahoma State, multiple players on WVU's roster graded out highly according to Pro Football Focus.
Left tackle Wyatt Milum received a 90.8 overall grade while left guard Tomas Rimac received an 87.7 overall grade per PFF.
Milum played 73 snaps on offense with a 90.4 pass block grade and an 86.1 run block grade. Rimac played 82 snaps and had an 88.3 pass block grade and an 86.3 run block grade.
Both guys were named to PFF's Team of the Week, featuring the 11 best players on both offense and defense from all games this week.
West Virginia is currently 3-2 on the year at 2-0 in Big 12 play.
