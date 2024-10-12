Milum continues to enjoy the ride he's on leading WVU's offensive line

Through five games, West Virginia's offensive line is starting to find its groove. A leader in it all is left tackle Wyatt Milum, who says their chemistry is at an all-time high while he is now the top voice in that room.

Over the last four seasons, West Virginia's offensive line was anchored by Zach Frazier. Frazier left after last season, going to the NFL. In his place is now Wyatt Milum, another West Virginia native who is anchoring and leading a veteran group.

"It's awesome, especially how much work throughout the week you do and this attention to detail and the little details that you have to do each play from making those plays happen, so this is extremely proud of the whole offense and offensive line," Milum said.

While WVU lost two starters from their o-line last year, they returned a lot of production as guys who produced last year switched around to different positions, and main backups from last year's team became starters in 2024.

"I've been here with the same guys my whole college career, so we've always been a building process just because to say Frazier and Doug left our chemistry is just the same because we grew up together in college, and we know how to work with each other and just our chemistry is really good in that aspect," Milum said.

That chemistry has paid off so far, and it really did against Oklahoma State on Sunday, as WVU rushed for 389 yards.

"We got an old group and we've had a lot of people that played a lot of snaps on the offensive line because Ja'Quay (Hubbard) and (Nick) Malone played a lot last year, so it wasn't like bringing in new guys first time playing. These guys have played some snaps, so the chemistry has already been building up since last year because they've all got reps last year, and they've all played in games," Milum said.

As far as his journey personally, Milum said he would not change a thing about where he ended up.

"It's awesome. I think I said this before, but if I had to go back four years ago, I would never change it. I love being a Mountaineer. I love playing for the in-state, and I love it," Milum said.

Milum is a native of Kenova, W.Va., and his parents can attend every game. He said having that support means the world to him because of what they mean to him, and it helps him relax while he's playing.

"My parents mean the world to me. It's like a comfort, and I don't know how else to explain it. It's just when I see them up there; it just means a lot to me, and I just feel better when I see them there," Milum said.



