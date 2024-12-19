Milum is WVU’s 14th Consensus All-American

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior offensive tackle Wyatt Milum has been named a Consensus All-American, one of college football's top honors, as determined by the NCAA.

To earn Consensus All-America distinction, a player must garner a majority of the first team All-America recognition from the five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA; including the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and The Sporting News.

Players who earn at least three first team All-America honors automatically qualify for consensus status. If the spots at the specific position aren't filled, then the players with at least two first team selections will be considered and then the second team selections will be used as the tiebreaker. In the case of a true tie, all players are listed. A player who earns five first-team spots will be named a unanimous All-American.

Milum, a native of Kenova, West Virginia, becomes the fourth WVU offensive linemen to earn Consensus All-America honors, (Dan Mozes – 2006, Mike Compton – 1992, Brian Jozwiak – 1985). Milum also is the second Mountaineer in consecutive years to earn the distinction (Beanie Bishop Jr. – 2023), third since 2020 (Darius Stills) and 14th in school history.

Milum was honored as the Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and was named to the all-conference first-team squad. He also is WVU's 50th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 113 All-Americans overall.

Milum earned first-team honors on four of the five teams that make up Consensus All-America honors (Walter Camp – first team, AFCA – first team, FWAA – first team, Sporting News – first team) and was a second-team selection by the Associated Press.

Milum played in 47 games, started 43, and was used on 2,951 snaps over his four-year career. This season, he helped WVU rank No. 9 among Power 4 schools in rushing yards per game (192.7). WVU is one of two FBS schools with three players to have at least 600 rushing yards. In 2023, he helped the Mountaineer rushing attack claim the No. 1 spot among Power 4 schools, averaging 228.9 yards per game

Milum also did not allow a sack in 34 of the past 36 games in which he played, including not allowing any over the past two seasons. He was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation's best interior lineman.

In 2024, Milum did not allowed a quarterback hurry and only seven pressures. PFF College lists Milum as its No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, grading out at 90.1. His 84.2 run-blocking grade is No. 6 and his pass-blocking grade (89.8) is No. 4. The offense ran for at least 140 yards in 27 of its last 29 games since 2022.

West Virginia is tied for No. 10 nationally with 83 rushes gaining 10-plus yards, tied for No. 8 with 128 missed tackles forced on runs, No. 14 with 1,647 rushing yards after contact and No. 19 with 141 rushes gaining a first down.





WVU's Consensus All-Americans

2024 – Wyatt Milum (OL)

2023 – Beanie Bishop Jr. (DB)

2020 – Darius Stills (DL)

2006 – Dan Mozes (C)

Steve Slaton (RB)

2003 – Grant Wiley (LB)

1996 – Canute Curtis (LB)

1995 – Aaron Beasley (DB)

1994 – Todd Sauerbrun (P)

1992 – Mike Compton (C)

1985 – Brian Jozwiak (OL)

1982 – Darryl Talley (LB)

1955 – Bruce Bosley (DT)

1919 - Ira Errett "Rat" Rodgers (FB)