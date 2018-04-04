Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek offensive tackle Parker Moorer has been making his rounds of late and his most recent stop was at West Virginia for a practice Tuesday.
Moorer, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers earlier in the process but this was his first trip to Morgantown in order to see everything for himself.
It was a trip that proved well worth it.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news