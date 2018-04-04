Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-04 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Moorer makes stop in Morgantown

Moorer visited West Virginia Tuesday.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Managing Editor

Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek offensive tackle Parker Moorer has been making his rounds of late and his most recent stop was at West Virginia for a practice Tuesday.

Moorer, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers earlier in the process but this was his first trip to Morgantown in order to see everything for himself.

It was a trip that proved well worth it.

