West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with six other states, have filed suit against the NCAA over their transfer rules.

Transfer guard RaeQuan Battle had his immediate eligibility waiver denied and then the subsequent appeal at West Virginia so this is the next step in the process although this is not filed on the behalf of any one athlete.

It's a bi-partisan coalition of states includes West Virginia, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The suit is also filing an injunction for emergency relief for affected student athletes.

Here is the statement by Morrisey.