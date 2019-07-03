Which position gives the most cause for concern while which one do you put the most faith in as the off-season marches on. And we break down our reasoning why for each choice on both sides of the ball.

West Virginia’s season is approaching slowly but surely and WVSports.com takes a look at the pick for the most concerning and comforting position on the roster heading into fall camp.

Most concerning offense: This is an easy choice and it really isn’t even close to me. West Virginia has to get better on the offensive line and that goes for across the board if the offense wants to take the steps necessary to play at a higher level than a season ago and take advantage of some of the strengths.

Even more concerning is the fact that West Virginia has lost a lot of pieces from last season’s group including third round NFL Draft selection Yodny Cajuste at left tackle. The Mountaineers do have pieces that if they come together could make for a solid group including Colton McKivitz at left tackle and Josh Sills at right guard but there are still some concerns at the other spots.

It seems that Chase Behrndt has wrestled away the center position but this is his first real experience there although he did play 368 snaps last season bouncing between various spots. Mike Brown, while raw, seemed to make steps forward toward the end of spring and could provide an unexpected boost at left guard if his development continues into the fall but again he has yet to prove it over the long haul. Kelby Wickline spent the bulk of the spring at right tackle and played over 200 snaps filling it admirably at Texas when Cajuste was ejected from the game but again, he has yet to prove it over time.

Depth also remains a concern here as Briason Mays was essentially working as the sixth man in the spring but the rest of the unit had yet to establish itself so finding those prospects that can help immediately to get that number more toward eight, at the lowest, would help ease any issues.

West Virginia has already added one late offensive lineman in John Hughes to help step in and contribute but there are a lot of questions that are going to need answered in short order if the Mountaineers want to be able to take advantage of what they have in the backfield in the run game and keep the new quarterback, whichever one that will be, upright.

The magnifying glass will be squarely on this position to help the run game and the pass game in Neal Brown's first year atop the program.

Most concerning defense: This position has gone from a strength to a big question mark almost overnight given players leaving the program but now West Virginia has some holes to fill at safety. Even losing two of the three starters before, you felt confident with Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts manning two of the spots and JoVanni Stewart sliding over into his natural role as the hybrid linebacker and SPUR. Now, there are concerns as both Robinson and Pitts have entered their name into the transfer portal leaving the players left with little on the field experience under their belts.

Sean Mahone and Jake Long could be the upperclassmen that could get the first call but neither has played significant snaps in their time on campus leaving some concerns that will need to play out in fall camp. Of course, with the move of Josh Norwood to safety that could ease some concerns if that sticks. There are some freshmen that could make a play up the depth chart as well depending on how they continue to develop but anytime you're counting on a true freshman to handle a large role it is concerning.

The good news is that there are bodies at that spot it's just a matter of them coming into their own and making that next step to solidify the position.





READ: Most Comforting: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/news/most-comforting-looking-at-the-wvu-positions-on-both-sides-of-the-ball





SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.