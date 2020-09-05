 WVSports - Most improved West Virginia football returnees on the roster
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Most improved West Virginia football returnees on the roster

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com takes a look at the grades from PFF to determine which West Virginia Mountaineers football players made the most significant strides from 2018-19.

While players across the board made improvements, here are the top ones that return in 2020 and can have an impact this season.

Here are the results.

Pooler was one of the most improved players on the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Pooler was one of the most improved players on the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.

Jeffery Pooler:

2018 Grade: 49.4

2019 Grade: 66.7

Pooler saw an increase across the board this past year seeing a total of 497 snaps after only playing 153 the year before. He finished with a career high 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks along with 5.5 tackles for loss emerging into a strong contributor up front. He will be in the mix for even more snaps this coming year with several players gone.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}