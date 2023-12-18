Every season, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that Week 15 of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster, with some players growing into professional stars. Although many former WVU stars didn't see the field this week, most are still holding on strong to roster spots, dealing with injuries, or carving out a role with their respective squads.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins blanked the New York Jets on Sunday with one of the NFL season's most dominant defensive performances that was aided by solid play for this former Mountaineer linebacker and four takeaways.

Miami shockingly held the Jets to only 103 total yards of offense as they took off with a 30-0 win and Long made his impact felt as well. The former West Virginia defender was second on the team with six total tackles, which included one solo tackle and one tackle for loss.

-- DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals defense struggled mightily on Sunday against a talented San Francisco 49ers' offense as Stills and his unit allowed 45 points on the way to a 45-29 defeat at home to San Francisco. Stills returned to the field and saw limited action, recording three total tackles which included two solo stops.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo dashed the NFC East hopeful Dallas Cowboys in dominant fashion at home on Sunday, as the Bills ran away with a 31-10 victory that saw the defense step up to the challenge of a dangerous opposing offense.

Although the Buffalo defense succeeded, former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas' role was small, as he finished with two tackles including one solo tackle while guarding a talented group of receivers for Dallas.

-- OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

In the aforementioned matchup between Arizona and San Francisco, the 49ers dominated in their 16-point win on Sunday as the NFL's leading offense exploded once again for a big day over the Cardinals.

Led by McKivitz starting at the right tackle position, San Francisco scored 45 points and accumulated 406 yards of offense, 262 passing and 144 yards on the ground.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns

The Browns came down to the wire against the Chicago Bears on Sunday to win 20-17 as this contest went down to the final play to decide it. The Cleveland defense came away with an interception on a hail mary for the last play, marking its third takeaway in a solid defensive outing.

This former West Virginia linebacker saw some action on the Browns' defense in their win, as Fields finished with two solo tackles.





Former Mountaineers who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic for a variety of reasons in NFL Week 15:





-- QB Geno Smith- Seattle Seahawks - Smith is questionable to play in Seattle's Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football with a groin injury.

-- DE Bruce Irvin - Detroit Lions - Irvin was elevated to the active roster for Detroit's 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday but did not see the field.

-- S Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens - Worley was active as a backup defensive back for the Ravens in Week 15 but he did not see the field on Sunday Night Football versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans - Wesco was active as the Titans' second tight end in Week 15 but did record a statistic with his role as a blocker.

-- QB Will Grier - New England Patriots - He remains on the Patriots' practice squad.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants - This season, Glowinski has shuffled around into the starting lineup and is currently a backup guard for New York.

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - He remains on the Broncos' practice squad.

-- LB Kyzir White - Arizona Cardinals - White remains on injured reserve in Week 15.

-- OG Adam Pankey - Dallas Cowboys - He remains on the Cowboys' practice squad.

-- OT Yodny Cajuste - New York Giants - He remains on the Giants' practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton will miss the season for the Giants on the team's injured reserve with a torn ACL.