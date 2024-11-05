Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 9

in other news
The Darian DeVries era opens in blowout fashion with win over RMU
Darian DeVries era opens with blowout win over Robert Morris
WVU Football Interviews: Cincinnati Week 2024
WVU Football Interviews: Cincinnati Week 2024
WVU QB Garrett Greene 'doubtful' among other injuries ahead of Cincinnati
Garrett Greene doubtful vs Cincinnati on Saturday
Rapid Recap: WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 11/4/24
Rapid Recap: WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 11/4/24
Freshman guard Jonathan Powell has opportunities with West Virginia
Jonathan Powell is an intriguing option as a true freshman on the basketball roster.
The NFL season entered November this week as teams around the league reached week nine of the 2024 season.
Many former Mountaineers made their mark, while others got to rest up while being on a bye.
Dante Stills and Kyzir White
The Arizona Cardinals picked up their fourth win in their last five games as they beat the Chicago Bears 29-9.
Former Mountaineers Dante Stills and Kyzir White both made impactful plays, with Stills finishing with four total tackles as well as half a sack, while White totaled five total tackles, a tackle for loss, as well as a sack.
Stills has played well lately, as this is his third game in a row with a sack. He entered the week with the most sacks over the last two games by an interior defensive lineman.
Rasul Douglas
The Buffalo Bills keep on winning, this time grabbing a 30-27 win over their division foe, the Miami Dolphins.
Douglas finished the game with three total tackles and a pass defended. The Bills have now won four straight, and face the Indianapolis Colts on the road next week.
David Long Jr.
David Long Jr. was active on Sunday against the Bills but did not see the field. He was replaced as the Dolphins lost to the Bills.
Long was replaced by Anthony Walker in the middle of the Miami defense as Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said it was more about getting Walker on the field than anything else.
Geno Smith
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams, as they are now in a tight race in the NFC West.
Smith finished the game completing 21 of his 34 pass attempts and threw for three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. Smith's most costly interception came in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks were in the red zone, but he threw a pick-six the Rams returned 100 yards for a score.
Despite the loss, the Seahawks are still in the thick of things out west, only a game behind first-place Arizona in their division. Seattle has also now lost five of their last six after they started the season 3-0.
They have a bye week before they face the San Francisco 49ers on the road.
Bye Weeks
Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier of the Steelers were on a bye this week and they face Washington on the road next week.
Colton McKivitz was also on bye this week and the 49ers face Tampa Bay on the road next week.
