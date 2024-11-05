Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 9

(Photo by (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky))

The NFL season entered November this week as teams around the league reached week nine of the 2024 season. Many former Mountaineers made their mark, while others got to rest up while being on a bye.

Dante Stills and Kyzir White

The Arizona Cardinals picked up their fourth win in their last five games as they beat the Chicago Bears 29-9. Former Mountaineers Dante Stills and Kyzir White both made impactful plays, with Stills finishing with four total tackles as well as half a sack, while White totaled five total tackles, a tackle for loss, as well as a sack. Stills has played well lately, as this is his third game in a row with a sack. He entered the week with the most sacks over the last two games by an interior defensive lineman.

Rasul Douglas

The Buffalo Bills keep on winning, this time grabbing a 30-27 win over their division foe, the Miami Dolphins. Douglas finished the game with three total tackles and a pass defended. The Bills have now won four straight, and face the Indianapolis Colts on the road next week.

David Long Jr.

David Long Jr. was active on Sunday against the Bills but did not see the field. He was replaced as the Dolphins lost to the Bills. Long was replaced by Anthony Walker in the middle of the Miami defense as Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said it was more about getting Walker on the field than anything else.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams, as they are now in a tight race in the NFC West. Smith finished the game completing 21 of his 34 pass attempts and threw for three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. Smith's most costly interception came in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks were in the red zone, but he threw a pick-six the Rams returned 100 yards for a score. Despite the loss, the Seahawks are still in the thick of things out west, only a game behind first-place Arizona in their division. Seattle has also now lost five of their last six after they started the season 3-0. They have a bye week before they face the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Bye Weeks