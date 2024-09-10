PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Mountaineers in the Pros: Week One

© Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
The NFL kicked off this season and with that multiple former Mountaineers played across the league this weekend.

Bishop and Frazier

Two guys who were playing for the Mountaineers at this time last year are now on the Pittsburgh Steelers and made their NFL debuts this past weekend.

The Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 on the road, with Frazier getting the start. Frazier finished playing all 69 snaps on offense, finishing with a 70.1 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. His 83.7 pass-blocking grade was the second-best on the Steelers offense.

Bishop played 33 snaps on Sunday finishing with 4.0 total tackles. He graded out to a 65.4 overall grade on defense.

Stills and White

Dante Stills and Kyzir White found themselves on the losing end of the Arizona Cardinals' 34-28 road loss to the Buffalo Bills.

White got the start playing all 61 snaps on defense, as he had 11 total tackles and a TFL. Stills finished playing 25 total snaps on Sunday, finishing with a PFF grade of 52.0.

The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams this upcoming Sunday.

Rasul Douglas

On the flip side of things, Rasul Douglas got the win with the Bills over the Cardinals.

He had two total tackles and finished with a 63.3 overall PFF grade. Douglas also was tied for playing the most snaps for anyone on the Bills' defense. Douglas is in his eighth season in the NFL.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks opened the season with a 26-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Smith got the day off to a slow start with an early interception but rebounded nicely, finishing the day passing for 171 yards and a touchdown, rushing for another 30 yards and a score as well.

Smith had the third-best PFF grade on the Seahawks' offense, finishing with a 76.1 overall grade on defense.

Tony Fields

Tony Fields and the Cleveland Browns were on the wrong end of a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Fields played 14 total snaps and had two total tackles. He finished with a 74.4 overall grade on defense and received a 76.1 tackling grade.

David Long Jr.

David Long Jr. was a bright spot for the Miami Dolphins as they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in week one.

Long led the Dolphins in total tackles with 8.0 and was the highest-graded player on Miami's defense with a 76.6 overall grade on the defensive side of the ball.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

After missing the 2023-2024 season with an injury, Bryce Ford-Wheaton made his was onto an NFL field this past weekend.

Ford-Wheaton was utilized on special teams and had a 66.5 special teams grade which was the fourth-best on the Giants' special teams unit.

Colton McKivitz

The reigning NFC-Champion San Francisco 49ers opened their season on Monday night against the New York Jets.

McKivitz got the start for the 49ers as they rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns and got the 32-19 win. McKivitz and the 49ers return to action on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

