Mountaineers in the Pros: Week Six

in other news
West Virginia looks to work, ignores outside expectations
West Virginia has been slotted as the No. 13 team in the Big 12 Conference.
How WVU stacks up in the initial 2024-2025 KenPom Rankings
Where WVU ranks in the initial 2024-2025 KenPom rankings
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
The WVSports.com 3-2-1 with 3 things we learned, 2 questions and 1 prediction for West Virginia sports and recruiting.
Focus is forward for West Virginia after loss to Iowa State
WVU's focus is forward after loss to Iowa State
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Iowa State
Using PFF grades to show how WVU performed in the game against Iowa State
in other news
West Virginia looks to work, ignores outside expectations
West Virginia has been slotted as the No. 13 team in the Big 12 Conference.
How WVU stacks up in the initial 2024-2025 KenPom Rankings
Where WVU ranks in the initial 2024-2025 KenPom rankings
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
The WVSports.com 3-2-1 with 3 things we learned, 2 questions and 1 prediction for West Virginia sports and recruiting.
It was another week in the books for the NFL and with that came multiple performances from former Mountaineers on their respective teams.
Geno Smith
Smith was in the national spotlight with the Seattle Seahawks as they faced the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
Smith passed for 312 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, as the Seahawks lost to the 49ers, 36-24.
Smith finished with a 66.3 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus, but more importantly, the Seahawks have now lost three straight after they started the season 3-0.
Colton McKivitz
On the flip side of the game was McKivitz, as his team earned their third win of the season.
McKivitz played all 65 snaps on offense, starting at left tackle. He finished with a 57.3 overall grade, according to PFF. However, his 78.1 pass-blocking grade was the second-best on the 49ers.
The 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs this upcoming Sunday.
Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with both Bishop and Frazier playing.
It was an unfortunate scene for Frazier who left the game and did not return due to an ankle injury. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not provide an update on Frazier's status following the game as Frazier was seen walking into the Pittsburgh locker room under his own power.
Bishop finished the game with three total tackles, a TFL, and a pass deflected as Pittsburgh picked up their fourth win of the season.
Dante Stills and Kyzir White
For Stills and White who are on the Arizona defense, it was not the greatest day for them as they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 34-13.
Stills had four total tackles, two of them solo tackles. White had three total tackles in the loss. White would also leave the game with a knee injury. He was originally questionable to return but he was unable to return and did not return to the field.
The Cardinals are now 2-4 on the season with a Monday-night game against the Chargers next week.
Rasul Douglas
Douglas and the Buffalo Bills picked up a 23-20 win on the road against the New York Jets on Monday night.
Douglas finished the game with five total tackles and a pass defended as the Bills earned their fourth win of the season.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe
- APB
- DT
- C
- CB
- DUAL
- SDE
- ATH
- TE
- SDE
- WR