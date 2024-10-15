Mountaineers in the Pros: Week Six

(Photo by (AP Photo/John Locher))

It was another week in the books for the NFL and with that came multiple performances from former Mountaineers on their respective teams.

Geno Smith

Smith was in the national spotlight with the Seattle Seahawks as they faced the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Smith passed for 312 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, as the Seahawks lost to the 49ers, 36-24. Smith finished with a 66.3 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus, but more importantly, the Seahawks have now lost three straight after they started the season 3-0.

Colton McKivitz

On the flip side of the game was McKivitz, as his team earned their third win of the season. McKivitz played all 65 snaps on offense, starting at left tackle. He finished with a 57.3 overall grade, according to PFF. However, his 78.1 pass-blocking grade was the second-best on the 49ers. The 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs this upcoming Sunday.

Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with both Bishop and Frazier playing. It was an unfortunate scene for Frazier who left the game and did not return due to an ankle injury. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not provide an update on Frazier's status following the game as Frazier was seen walking into the Pittsburgh locker room under his own power. Bishop finished the game with three total tackles, a TFL, and a pass deflected as Pittsburgh picked up their fourth win of the season.

Dante Stills and Kyzir White

For Stills and White who are on the Arizona defense, it was not the greatest day for them as they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 34-13. Stills had four total tackles, two of them solo tackles. White had three total tackles in the loss. White would also leave the game with a knee injury. He was originally questionable to return but he was unable to return and did not return to the field. The Cardinals are now 2-4 on the season with a Monday-night game against the Chargers next week.

Rasul Douglas