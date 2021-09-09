Musings from the Mountains | Episode 120

West Virginia didn't look the best against Maryland last weekend...far from it in fact. Managing Editor Keenan Cummings and Staff Writer Jared Serre break down what they saw in the Mountaineers' season opener, as well as what needs to change in this weekend's tuneup game against LIU.

