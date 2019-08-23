Sophomore wide receiver Sean Ryan will be eligible to play for West Virginia this season after the NCAA granted him immediate eligibility.

Ryan announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia from Temple in April after spending one season with the Owls. As a true freshman last season, Ryan hauled in 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Ryan was named wide receiver of the year in his conference and helped Erasmus Hall High School to a 44-8 record in four seasons.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Ryan brings length to West Virginia’s receiving corps and has stood out over the course of fall camp at the wide receiver position with his big frame and ball skills on the outside.

Ryan will have four years to play three.

