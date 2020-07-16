WVSports - Ndiaye ready for next chapter with West Virginia basketball

Seny Ndiaye has always felt like a Mountaineer at heart.

Now, he’ll get the opportunity to truly be one as he has signed to play for the Mountaineers basketball program.

The Senegal native has spent almost two-years in the United States, including at Huntington Prep, and has been taken back by how much dedication the people of West Virginia show to their flagship program.

He certainly had other options, but something about West Virginia, the program and the people, always called to him.