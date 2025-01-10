West Virginia adds transfer commitment from versatile lineman Makane’ole

Makane’ole, 6-foot-4, 297-pounds, spent four seasons with the Tigers with the first three on the offensive line before then flipping to the defensive line this past season.

The West Virginia football program has added a versatile lineman to the roster through the transfer portal with a commitment from Louisiana State transfer Kimo Makane’ole .

The Florida native appeared in a total of 19 games during his time in the SEC, with 10 of those coming this past season along the defensive line. He appeared in 21 snaps on defense and a total of 63 snaps on offense over the course of his time with LSU.

Makane’ole was rated as the 15th best offensive guard in the class of 2021 and picked the Tigers over offers from Florida State, Texas A&M, Mississippi and a number of others.

Makane’ole took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 8 and that was enough to close the book on his recruitment giving the Mountaineers a veteran option that could play either side of the ball.

Makane’ole has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Makane’ole in the near future.