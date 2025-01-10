West Virginia freshman OL Terry removes name from transfer portal

One West Virginia player has withdrew his name from the transfer portal in freshman offensive lineman Justin Terry.
Terry withdrew his name from the transfer portal Friday.
WVSports.com has confirmed the news.
Terry, 6-foot-5, 338-pounds, spent only one season in Morgantown before entering the transfer portal at the end of December. He would then exit the database with all four years of eligibility remaining.
The Ohio native gives West Virginia a total of 10 scholarship offensive linemen.
The Mountaineers had 19 scholarship players enter the transfer portal during the December window with many of those already finding new destinations.
