Neal Brown Releases Statement Following Departure From West Virginia

West Virginia moved on from head football coach Neal Brown on Sunday following his six-year stint as the head coach of the Mountaineers.

On Tuesday, Brown released a statement about the move, less than an hour before WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker is set to meet with the media.

Brown's statement read:

"It has been a great honor to serve as West Virginia's Head Football Coach. I am extremely proud to be associated with all the incredible young men who were part of our program over the past six years. This team, like those before them, showed up every day, resilient, united, and determined. I love this group and know they will navigate this transition with class and integrity. Our family was proud to call West Virginia home.

"Mountaineer Nation is a dedicated and passionate fan base. With Wren's leadership, and the foundation we worked so hard to create, I know the program is poised to embrace the challenges of today's ever-changing football climate and make the investments necessary to advance.

"I am extremely grateful for our tremendous staff and their families. You gave your all and Brooke and I will always be here for you.

"To our team, stay focused and go win our bowl game! Let's Go!"

Brown finished his tenure at WVU going 37-35 and was 2-1 in bowl games, with his team earning a fourth bowl appearance this season with a 6-6 record.

The Mountaineers have already begun conducting a national search to find the 36th head coach in West Virginia University Football history.