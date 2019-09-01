WVSports.com looks at the James Madison postgame press conference from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and determines the three most interesting topics of discussion.

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving forward.

Special teams and turnovers prove key in victory - Saturday’s seven-point win for West Virginia over James Madison was far from perfect, but a couple key areas decided the game according to Brown…special teams and turnovers.



Special teams has been West Virginia’s kryptonite for the past few seasons but against the Dukes, this unit impressed and stayed consistent for most of the game.



Punter Josh Growden, a graduate transfer from LSU, was busy early on with West Virginia’s offense struggling. The Austrailia native punted five times in the first half and eight times total, averaging 40.4 yards per punt.



Among the other special teams highlights for the Mountaineers included recovering a muffed punt, defensive lineman Darius Stills blocking a 27-yard field goal during the second quarter, the team holding James Madison to just 73 total return yards (punt and kickoff) and kicker Evan Staley going two-of-three with a long of 43 (he missed a 49-yarder in the first).



In the turnover department, the Mountaineers came up victorious in the battle by forcing three James Madison turnovers and committing none themselves.



West Virginia, however, failed to capitalize on the first two James Madison turnovers which came on a muffed punt (Staley missed a 49-yard field goal after) and fumble (drive ended with punt) in West Virginia territory.



The third time was the charm with cornerback Keith Washington picking off James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci in the fourth quarter which eventually led to West Virginia swinging more momentum to its side with a touchdown making it a 20-10 game.



“At the end of the day, we didn’t turn it over,” Brown said. “On special teams, we had a blocked field goal, which was huge. It completely changes the type of game we were in at that time. We were 2-of-3 on field goals. The one he missed he hit well.

“And I thought we covered well. We recovered a punt, a fumbled punt return. With the exception of one kickoff return, I thought we covered kills well, (both) punts and kicks. I thought turnovers and special teams were the difference.”