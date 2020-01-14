No. 12/13 West Virginia (14-2, 3-1) handed TCU (12-4, 3-1) its first Big 12 Conference loss of the season Monday night in Morgantown, routing the Horned Frogs, 81-49.

Derek Culver put West Virginia on the board first with a layup which was followed by a three-pointer from RJ Nembhard to give TCU a 3-2 lead.



With the game tied at 5-5, the Horned Frogs made back-to-back baskets to take a 9-5 lead as West Virginia went scoreless for over three minutes. Jermaine Haley ended the drought for the Mountaineers and a jump shot from Brandon Knapper would tie the game up.



After Nembhard made a pair of free throws, West Virginia went on a 14-0 run to take a 12-point advantage at 23-11 with 8:46 left until halftime. Seven of the 14 points scored during this run came from Chase Harler.



Desmond Bane ended the West Virginia run by scoring five straight points which cut the Mountaineers’ lead down to seven points. Edric Dennis then made a free throw to make it a 6-0 run for TCU.



A jumper from Miles McBride and layup from Culver ended the TCU run and gave the Mountaineers a 10-point lead at 27-17. After a free throw from Nembhard, Sean McNeil drained back-to-back baskets, one of those being a three-pointer, to make it a 14-point advantage for West Virginia.



The Mountaineers then answered a quick 5-0 run from the Horned Frogs with a 5-0 themselves that was capped off by McNeil’s second three-pointer of the night to give West Virginia a 37-23 halftime lead.