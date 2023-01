West Virginia closed the season going 5-7 in the fourth year under Neal Brown.

WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the season and what to expect moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





PASSING:

--JT Daniels completed only 15-45 passes over 20+ yards down the field for 457 yards with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

--Daniels completed 93-percent of his screen passes on 57 drop backs for 335 yards and one touchdown.