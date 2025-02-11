Coach's Take: TE Hamilton a hard worker

“He’ll be a culture multiplier. He’ll make others around him better and he’ll buy into what coach (Rich) Rodriguez is selling and he’ll be one of his go-to-guys from a leadership standpoint,” he said.

Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, has played his entire varsity career under Barthiany and the thing that has stood out the most to his head coach is his overall willingness to work.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has always shown a desire to be coached and has taken all the tips passed down to him and applied them to his overall game to get better. That ability to welcome feedback isn’t always the case with some players, but Hamilton has sought it out.

“He’s always wanted you to tell him the truth and tell him how he can get better and that just shows the type of person that he is,” he said.

Hamilton stood out from the time that Barthiany inherited the Moeller football program with his size and his attitude. But his improvement over time is largely due to the work that Hamilton has put in in order to further develop his craft on the field.

That consistency has made him a coveted tight end option with a long list of offers prior to picking West Virginia as his college destination.

Known for his impressive blocking ability, Barthiany also believes that Hamilton is more than an adequate receiver and it is one of the more underrated aspects of his game.

“I don’t think his hands get enough credit. I think he’s really good. In practice he makes all kinds of one-handed catches. I think he’s got a lot better hands than people give him credit for,” he said.

Off the field, Hamilton is an impressive person that is a quality human being in every sense of the word that comes from a strong family.

“He loves hard work. He’s never backed down from an opportunity and he’s very proactive in his game and trying to get better,” Barthiany said.

Hamilton still has a senior season to complete, but Barthiany is excited to see what he can do at the next level once he enters a college weight program. But one thing is for sure.

“He’s definitely one of the hardest workers,” he said.