2026 RB Christian Lawrence talks West Virginia offer

That has naturally led to attention from a number of schools including a recent offer from West Virginia.

Lawrence, 5-foot-9, 185-pounds, rushed for 1,468 yards and 18 touchdowns and averaged over 9 yards per carry while hauling in 326 receiving yards and 3 more scores.

“I was thankful for my offer from West Virginia. I know about the school because I know people that have played for West Virginia,” he said.

One of those is former wide receiver Traylon Ray as both of them are originally from Tallahassee, Florida. He also has been able to look at some of the facilities online and was impressed with what he was able to see.

“I really love the look,” he said.

But Lawrence was able to speak with running backs coach Chad Scott and was able to get an idea of how he could fit into the program and what the assistant liked about his overall game.

In fact, Scott compared his favorably to current running back Jahiem White.

“He liked my playing style with me getting in space and my speed,” he said. “He said I remind him of his running back that won freshman all-American two years ago and we are like the same size.”

West Virginia, along with the rest of the schools involved, are targeting Lawrence at running back but they also believe that he could fill a role in the slot where he can utilize his versatility.

“I’m a big play waiting to happen. Just get me in space and all you’re going to hear is the ‘Deuce is loose again’,” Lawerence said.

The 2026 athlete plans to place a lot of emphasis on the coaching staff that is going to best develop him and push him to get better when it comes time to make a college choice on top of a comfortable environment.

“And a coaching staff that plays their freshmen,” he said.