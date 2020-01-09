News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 08:24:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football season

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team will have several areas of improvement in 2020.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team will have several areas of improvement in 2020.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia closed the 2019 season and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of what unfolded.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

Because we're taking an in-depth look at the quarterbacks this data does not include what happened at that position in 2019.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}