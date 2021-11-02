Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Iowa State
West Virginia won its second consecutive game over Iowa State 38-31 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege completed 4/8 passes over 20+ yards for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. On the season, Doege has completed 18-41 for 573 yards with 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air.
--Doege was only under pressure on a total of 8 of his 46 drop backs or (17.4%) which meant that for the second straight game he was kept clean on over 80% of his drop backs during the course of the game.
