West Virginia lost an opportunity at bowl eligibility by falling at home 48-31 to Kansas State. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene completed 2/3 passes over 20+ yards in the air. Both completions resulted in touchdowns and 96 yards.

--Greene only completed 3-8 passes over 10+ yards for 38 yards with 2 picks.