No. 14 West Virginia led by as many as nine points in the second half before falling to Kansas for the first loss at home 58-49.

The Mountaineers fell to 18-6 on the season and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.





--West Virginia had a chance for a signature win at home against Kansas and the Mountaineers simply let it slip right through their fingers. The Mountaineers led 41-32 with 13:31 to go and was outscored 26-8 down the stretch with the Mountaineers scoring only a single free throw for the final 5:58 of the game. West Virginia essentially gave this one away with eight turnovers over the final 6:56 of the game and simply couldn’t buy a basket in the half court going 0-7 from the field down the final 5:58 of the game. That just isn’t going to cut it. This team has now lost its first game at home, as well as the first time the Mountaineers have lost consecutive games all season and had all the momentum in this one before it let things slip away down the stretch. Not being able to score for stretches, missing easy baskets and some questionable lineup decisions at times led to this one getting away late and it’s one that could sting for a while. You just aren’t going to beat high level basketball teams turning the ball over 19 times and that’s what happened here.

--West Virginia point guards had a combined 8 turnovers and ZERO assists.





