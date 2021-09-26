Observations: West Virginia football at Oklahoma

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 16-13 loss to No. 4 Oklahoma and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.





--West Virginia had every opportunity to win this game and simply continued to shoot itself in the foot at every instance. Oklahoma never led once in this game until the final field goal to give the Sooners a win. You can go up and down a list of miscues in this one from the false start at the one-yard line, to the misfired pass and drop on a wide-open Bryce Ford-Wheaton, to the snap issues, penalties and the inability to get off the field on the final drive of the game. If I would have told you before the game that West Virginia lost 16-13 on a game-winning field goal anybody would have taken that. But the way this one unfolded and how it unfolded is just a frustrating turn of events. There’s a lot of positives from this game on one hand, but you can’t help but feel this is one that they simply gave away and that’s a bold statement considering this team was No. 4 in the country.

--Tip your cap to the West Virginia defense tonight. They gave up one touchdown, on a near perfect throw, over 60-minutes to Oklahoma. The Mountaineers held the Sooners to three field goals and 313 total yards. Granted Oklahoma only had the ball five times, but the Mountaineers held the Sooners to 91 yards of total offense in the first half and 1.8 yards per rush. They also held Oklahoma to 1-5 on third down. It was the lowest first half yardage total for Oklahoma with Lincoln Riley as the head coach.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS