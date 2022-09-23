–West Virginia was as low as you could possibly be after losing to Kansas 55-42 in overtime to start the season 0-2. Well, since that point the Mountaineers absolutely dominated two separate opponents including this win over Virginia Tech inside Lane Stadium with their largest victory over the Hokies ever inside this venue. The result isn’t what is surprising, more the way that the Mountaineers accomplished this by simply beating up the Hokies at the line of scrimmage on each side of the ball and controlling this game. Even when the game was close at times, the Mountaineers seemed to have more control but it blew open in the second half. Anyway you slice it in regards to how well the Hokies go on and play this season, this is a rivalry game on the road and it was rather convincing at that. West Virginia has responded in exactly the way that the program needed to in the past two games and there is never any reason to take anything away from beating the Hokies on the road. The Mountaineers are now 30-23-1 against the Hokies and will be keeping the Black Diamond Trophy for quite some time with no scheduled game for the foreseeable future. Enjoy this one because winning these games are what college football is all about.

–West Virginia rolled up 421 offensive yards, including 218 yards rushing, while holding the Hokies to only 228 yards and 35 yards on the ground. This was a dominating effort and if it wasn't for the inability for the Mountaineers to finish in the red zone this would have been a much wider margin on the scoreboard. That rushing total was the lowest since the Mountaineers held Baylor to only 27 yards in their 2020 match-up. Just a dominate effort all around. One statistic that stood out to me was on first down where West Virginia was averaging 6.5 yards per play and Virginia Tech only 2.6.





