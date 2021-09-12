Observations: West Virginia football vs. Long Island

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 66-0 win over Long Island and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.





--Listen, this was what it was. We knew coming into this one that we weren’t going to find out much about this team based simply on the level of competition they were going up against. On the positive side of things, it was nice to see West Virginia take care of the football and convert in some high leverage third and fourth down situations. On the negative side, the offensive line struggled in this one when they truly never should have against an FCS opponent. But West Virginia moves onto 1-1 on the season and is now 22-0 all-time against FCS schools. The Mountaineers were able to play a lot of players and for the most part took care of business in every area on the field. That was a good, albeit expected, bounce back game but now we’re going to find out a whole lot more next week in arguably the biggest game of Neal Brown’s tenure in Morgantown to date against Virginia Tech.

--The defense wasn’t spectacular, but they certainly did their job. Less missed tackles this week although they still occurred and a better overall job getting off blocks. The Mountaineers held Long Island to 95-yards. That’s one of the best performances since the turn of the century with 2002 Rutgers (90 yards), 2005 Syracuse (105 yards) and 2014 Towson (122 yards) others on the list. It’s also the first shutout since Kansas 2015 when the Mountaineers won 49-0.