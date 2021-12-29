Observations: West Virginia football vs. Minnesota

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--There have been a lot of frustrating games this season but this one might be the cherry on top. This thing was basically disappointing throughout as West Virginia had all of the same issues that has plagued this team the entire year magnified on national television. The final score was 18-6, but it’s fair to say that it really wasn’t even that close as Minnesota had some gaffes of their own at different times in the red zone and even took a knee deep in Mountaineers territory late in the contest. West Virginia drops to 6-7 in the third year under head coach Neal Brown and winning this game wasn’t going to solve the issues that we’ve seen crop up at times this year but losing it the way that this team did is going to leave a sour taste heading into the 2022 season with a lot of questions still on the table. This Golden Gophers team was far from perfect in this one and the Mountaineers still weren’t able to take advantage of it at any point. That is how frustrating that this group has been overall.

--West Virginia rushed for only 62 yards and is now 4-18 under Brown when the Mountaineers fail to top 100 in a game. They are 13-0 in all other games.





