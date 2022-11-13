--Oklahoma clearly wasn't prepared for Garrett Greene but he was the difference on offense in this one completing 12 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in the air and rushing for 119 yards and 2 more scores on the ground. Greene was able to keep plays alive with his legs and while his passing certainly needs improvement, he did just enough to get the Mountaineers started. He is the first quarterback to rush for over 100-yards since Skyler Howard had 109 yards against Kansas in 2015 and gave the offensive some life. I don't know what should happen next, but Greene at least gave the offense a chance in this one when starter JT Daniels continued to struggle all around. West Virginia has denied an injury for Daniels, but the ball just hasn't came off the same recently and he simply made some inexcusable mistakes such as taking a sack to get the team out of field goal range that you can't make as a freshman, forget a senior.

--Credit to the West Virginia defense for yet again playing a solid game all-around but this time finishing. The Mountaineers only allowed 18 points in this one and held Oklahoma to 1-11 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down. They gave up some yards, but when they needed to make stops more often than not this unit did it with a lot of different names in there due to injury. I give Jordan Lesley a lot of credit for patching this unit together although there were some miscues that made no sense such as subbing on a fourth down. You can live with some of it though because the effort overall was very good and while the unit gave up 426 yards, they made stops when it mattered.





CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE OBSERVATIONS