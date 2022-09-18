Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

–West Virginia dominated this football game 65-7. Outside whatever happened on the first kickoff return, the Mountaineers rolled to build a 45-7 first half lead and cruised from there. At one point, West Virginia held a 366-13 edge in total yards and hadn’t allowed a first down. The Tigers didn’t even get their first of the game until 2:15 left in the first half. Credit the team for taking care of business and doing what needed to be done against an inferior opponent but I’m really not sure how much you can take from this against an over-matched opponent. The Mountaineers are now 1-2 on the season and obviously have a very big game coming up Thursday on the road at Virginia Tech. The good news about this one is they were able to get a lot of players into the game and took care of business convincingly. That is enough for this one.

--West Virginia is now 23-0 against FCS teams.

–West Virginia is now 18-19 in the red zone this season. A total of 14 of those have been touchdowns, which is encouraging for the offensive side of the ball. This team has moved it on every team it’s played this season, but there are still looming questions in other areas. The offense rolled up an average of 9.1 yards per attempt on first down in the first half and were very efficient all-around. This team could have scored as much as it wanted.





CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS