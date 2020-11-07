WVSports - Observations: West Virginia Mountaineers football at Texas

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 17-13 road loss to Texas and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.





--West Virginia had an opportunity to win back-to-back games over a ranked team since 2012 when the Mountaineers dispatched No. 25 Baylor and No. 11 Texas Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 and just couldn’t close the deal. Yes, the officiating was brutal in this one and I do mean brutal, but you still have to find a way to close these games out and this team couldn’t do it. The Mountaineers were 3-5 in the red zone and scored only one touchdown in those five trips. The last two chances ended in failed fourth down attempts were in hindsight they could have been playing for the win with two field goals. That pass interference in the end zone was a terrible call. The reversal of the backward pass wasn’t much better. But you have to be able to finish plays and not rely on a flag to bail you out in the red zone. We’re all going to talk about the officiating and trust me it has an argument, but if you want to win on the road you have to find a way to take matters into your own hands and West Virginia couldn’t do that.

--What was even more frustrating about this one is that West Virginia was able to move the ball up and down the field in the second half but simply couldn’t do anything in the red zone. Plays were there and the game could have been won but dropped passes, misfires and other issues prevented it.





