Odom has plenty of options, WVU is now one after offer
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit tight end Jonathan Odom isn’t hurting for suitors.
The 30+ scholarship offers he has already collected is proof of that.
Currently the Rivals.com three-star prospect has a list of 13 of those schools that are standing out and while new to the fray West Virginia is one of those that has made the cut for now.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news