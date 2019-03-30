Ticker
Odom has plenty of options, WVU is now one after offer

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit tight end Jonathan Odom isn’t hurting for suitors.

The 30+ scholarship offers he has already collected is proof of that.

Currently the Rivals.com three-star prospect has a list of 13 of those schools that are standing out and while new to the fray West Virginia is one of those that has made the cut for now.

{{ article.author_name }}