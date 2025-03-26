Breaking down the hiring of Ross Hodge as WVU's next men's basketball coach

West Virginia officially hired Ross Hodge as their next head men's basketball coach on Wednesday. Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss the move and all the parts surrounding it on their newest edition of the WVSports.Com Podcast.

