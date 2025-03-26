Advertisement
Published Mar 26, 2025
Breaking down the hiring of Ross Hodge as WVU's next men's basketball coach
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia officially hired Ross Hodge as their next head men's basketball coach on Wednesday. Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss the move and all the parts surrounding it on their newest edition of the WVSports.Com Podcast.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon

Listen on Spotify

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement