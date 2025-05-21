2026 TE Ben Moseley adds offer from West Virginia

Centre (Ala.) Cherokee County 2026 tight end Ben Moseley had previously been in contact with West Virginia but the Mountaineers have now jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.
Moseley, 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, was visited at his high school by tight ends coach Michael Nysewander to watch him do field work and that’s when he got the good news.
It was the first time that the two had met in person but they had been in contact for some time and were able to get to know each other during that period.
“I really enjoyed talking with him and getting to know him a little more, especially with him being from Alabama and the previous tight end coach at JSU right down the road from us,” he said.
The two discussed the possibility of setting up a visit in the future but at this point that date is still being worked out in order for Mosely to get an up-close look at Morgantown.
“We started talking about visits and maybe getting on campus on an unofficial visit sometime in the future,” he said.
Moseley is being targeted as a hybrid tight end given his ability not only to block in the run game but catch the ball in the passing game as a versatile option.
“Which is what I want my skill set to be viewed as able to do,” he said.
West Virginia joins other power four schools such as Duke, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Wake Forest, along with a long list of other college programs that have already offered.
