2026 TE Ben Moseley adds offer from West Virginia

Centre (Ala.) Cherokee County 2026 tight end Ben Moseley had previously been in contact with West Virginia but the Mountaineers have now jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer. Moseley, 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, was visited at his high school by tight ends coach Michael Nysewander to watch him do field work and that’s when he got the good news. It was the first time that the two had met in person but they had been in contact for some time and were able to get to know each other during that period.

