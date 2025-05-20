Hodge values West Virginia’s tradition and Huggins’ legacy

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge respects the history and tradition when it comes to the Mountaineers basketball program.

That’s every aspect from great players such as Jerry West, Rod Thorn, Hot Rod Hundley to the coaching legends such as Gale Catlett, John Beilein and of course Bob Huggins.

“Every time I step foot in this office, every day, I have a great level of appreciation and gratitude for what Coach Huggins did while he was here,” Hodge told Jon Rothstein on his podcast.

Hodge was asked if he has had any dialogue with Huggins since he has been hired and while he admitted that has yet to occur he is hopeful that the two have a chance to get connected.

“He did so much not only for the program and the University but he did so much for the state of West Virginia throughout his tenure,” Hodge said.

Hodge and North Texas traveled to Morgantown in 2020 but he didn’t have the opportunity to see so many of the amenities that Huggins played a significant role in putting in place such as the practice facility.

On the floor, Hodge is hopeful that Huggins will appreciate the brand of basketball that his teams play.

“The toughness, the grit, the togetherness. I think it’s something that, you know, not only he, but the rest of the state of West Virginia can get behind and really appreciate,” he said.