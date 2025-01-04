West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Computer Predictions

West Virginia and Oklahoma State face off at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday at noon. The Mountaineers are 1-0 in Big 12 play, while the Cowboys are 0-1 in league play.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — The Basketball Power Index projects West Virginia to win. They give the Mountaineers an 86.1 percent chance to get the job done at home over the Cowboys. WVU is ranked 45th by BPI, while OSU is ranked 108th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives West Virginia an 87 percent chance to win the game on Saturday. The projected score for the game is West Virginia coming out on top 77-65. WVU's T-Rank is 30th in the country, while Oklahoma State's is 110th.

KenPom — KenPom also gives the Mountaineers the edge, as they are giving the home team an 87 percent chance of winning against Oklahoma State. KenPom projects West Virginia will win, 77-65, as well. The Mountaineers are ranked 46th in KenPom, while Oklahoma State is ranked 108th.

Tip-off is set for noon from the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, with the game will be televised on CBSSports Network.