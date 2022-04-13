OL Babalade enjoys West Virginia practice stop
Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2023 offensive lineman Tosin Babalade was looking forward to his trip to West Virginia but walked away being even more impressed than he expected.
Babalade, 6-foot-5, 295-pounds, made the trek to Morgantown for a spring practice Tuesday and left with a positive vibe about the entire experience on campus.
