 WVSports - OL Crum wants to visit West Virginia football after offer
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 10:56:00 -0500') }} football

OL Crum wants to visit West Virginia football after offer

Crum has interest in the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia already has a pair of offensive line commitments in the 2021 class, but the Mountaineers are still looking for more as a recent offer to Pinson (Ala.) offensive tackle Rayvon Crum would show.

Crum, 6-foot-5, 340-pounds, already had several offers to his credit but the scholarship from West Virginia caught his attention due to his connection with the coaches.

