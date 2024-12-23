Jacksonville State TE transfer Barrick commits to West Virginia football

West Virginia has landed a commitment from Jacksonville State tight end transfer Jacob Barrick.

Barrick, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, spent three years with the Gamecocks where he appeared in a total of 30 games during that time. Over his career, Barrick recorded 9 receptions for 102 yards and is coming off a season where he hauled in 6 catches for 70 yards.

Barrick played a total of 614 snaps over his three years with the Gamecocks and was used primarily as a run blocker during that time with 428 of his snaps in those situations.

The Martinsburg product was a first-team all-state selection as a senior where he hauled in 38 receptions for 644 yards and seven touchdowns.

Barrick is the first tight end addition for West Virginia from the transfer portal and will have one year of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Barrick.