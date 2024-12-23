West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Jarod Bowie

West Virginia has added another piece out of the transfer portal with the ongoing roster construction from in-state native and Jacksonville State wide receiver Jarod Bowie.

Bowie, 5-foot-9, 160-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers after spending two seasons with the Gamecocks where he played under Rich Rodriguez.

During his time at Jacksonville State, Bowie appeared in 17 games and recorded 13 catches for 209 yards. Bowie was productive in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl against Ohio reeling in 4 passes for 107 yards.