Terry, 6-foot-5, 315-pounds, moved up the West Virginia radar after the evaluation period and received an offer from the Mountaineers May 20.

The West Virginia football program has filled a need up front with a commitment from Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central 2024 offensive lineman Justin Terry .

He then made a visit to campus in June where he spent valuable time with the coaching staff and saw everything he needed to see.

That wasn’t his first trip to campus after stopping by in the spring but it was the most critical.

The Ohio offensive lineman also held offers from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Akron, Appalachian State and a number of others. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter while offensive line coach Matt Moore also played a significant role in the process.

Terry is a massive offensive line prospect that could potentially fill a role as either an offensive tackle or guard. The program prioritized him after seeing him in person and made him a focus.

The program was searching for offensive tackle options in this cycle and Terry fits that bill with an 80” wingspan and length at the position.

Overall, Terry is now the 15th commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and is the second along the offensive line behind Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 center Kyle Altuner.

Expect the Mountaineers to continue to target offensive linemen moving forward.

WVSports.com will have more with Terry in the near future.



