WVSports.com caught up with Scott Watkins, who has covered Troy and Sun Belt Athletics in the past for information on the tenure of Neal Brown with the Trojans.

We get some information on how he has adapted his scheme to his personnel, his recruiting during his time at Troy and insights on the defense.

1. It's been widely reported that Brown matches his personnel and isn't married to one scheme or the other (even seen some clips of him using a wing-t) have you noticed this? What is his offense like and how have you seen it evolve based on personnel?

He doesn’t force any particular system. When Brandon Silvers graduated and Kaleb Barker took over, CNB debuted a couple of triple option packages and some new RPO’s. The result: Barker’s completion percentage was over 70% through five and a half games (torn ACL vs GSU).