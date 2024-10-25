Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats are in their first season in the Big 12, transferring over this offseason from the Pac-12.

West Virginia hits the road to face Arizona this week for the first time in program history.

Offensively, Arizona is led by an explosive pass game, highlighted by the play of wide receiver Tetaiora McMillan as well as quarterback Noah Fifita.

Fifita this season is completing 59 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,774 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, including at least one pick in every game this season. This comes after a 2023 campaign that saw him throw only six interceptions all season. Fifita has also been used some on the ground, totaling 65 yards on 34 total attempts.

McMillan is the big name on the outside for Arizona and rightfully so. He has 47 catches for 780 yards and four touchdowns this season. In addition to him, there are a lot of other weapons for Fifita to throw the ball to.



At running back, there are two guys who have gotten the load of carries, with Quali Conley leading the way. He has 500 yards on the ground on 93 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He also has the second-most catches on Arizona's roster, catching 25 passes for 163 yards. The other back is Kendrick Reescano has 42 rushing yards for 241 yards and a score.

Arizona ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in most offensive categories, ranking 15th in scoring, 13th in total offense, and 16th in offensive efficiency.