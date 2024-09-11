PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Opponent Breakdown: Pitt Panthers

© Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

The Backyard Brawl returns for the 107th time as West Virginia heads up north to face Pitt on Saturday.

The Panthers are off to a 2-0 start, beating Cincinnati, 28-27 on the road last week after beating Kent State at home in week one.

Head Coach

Pitt is coached by Pat Narduzzi who is 1-1 all-time against WVU. He is 67-50 overall and is in his 10th season as head coach.

Narduzzi is 2-0 for the first time since 2021, the year his team won the ACC Championship. The Panthers are looking to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2020 and the fifth time since 2000.

Offense

Pitt is led at quarterback by redshirt freshman Eli Holstein. Holstein is a transfer from Alabama, who will be making his third career start this week.

In week one, Holstein completed 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 336 yards and three touchdowns, throwing an interception while being sacked once. Against Cincinnati, he went 20-for-35 passing, throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Outside of Holstein, two main playmakers have played well through the first two weeks of the season.

The first is Desmond Reid, another transfer on the Pitt offense who is on a tear to start the season. Against Cincinnati Reid surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground and through the air, becoming the first player in Pitt history to accomplish that feat. He leads the nation in all-purpose yards and is fifth nationally in rushing.

On the outside is Konata Mumpfield, who had 10 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns this year. Against WVU last season he had one catch for six yards.

Pitt runs a high tempo and fast offense, as they only held the ball for 23:35 against Cincinnati and 32:26 in their week one game against Kent State.

Defense

On the defensive side of the ball, Pitt is still the same schematically unlike the way they are different now on offense.

The Panthers want to apply pressure and get after the quarterback, as they have eight sacks through two games. They also have two fumble receptions and an interception through two games this year.

Some names that stick out include Donovan McMillon who has 19 total tackles and an interception. Kyle Louis has 14 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, and a sack. Rasheem Biles had 13 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and two sacks. Brandon George has 11 total tackles, a pair of TFLs and a sack.

Opponents are only converting 31 percent of their third downs against Pitt as last year against the Panthers WVU converted 4 of 12 third downs.

Special Teams

Kicker Ben Sauls is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals to start the season. He has a long of 53 yards and is 2-for-2 from beyond 50 yards so far this season. He also had 13 touchbacks on 16 kickoff attempts.

Punter Caleb Junko has five punts, averaging 37 yards on his punts, with a long of 47 yards.

----------

