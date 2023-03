One of the primary focuses for West Virginia in this 2023 recruiting class was identifying and landing downhill box linebackers that have the potential to help immediately.

The coaching staff believes they've found just that and checked off some boxes with the additions of the two high school options in the class.

Josiah Trotter, some of NFL linebacker Jeremiah, was named first-team all-state in Pennsylvania after he piled up 75 tackles, two forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception as a senior.

“He played at an extremely high level at St. Joe’s Prep. He has a chance to come in and play right away,” head coach Neal Brown said.