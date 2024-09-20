Advertisement
Published Sep 20, 2024
National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Three
We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after three games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 71 nationally, averaging 399.0 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 61, scoring an average of 31.7 points per game. This is down from the previous year when they were tied for No. 38, averaging 31.5 points per game.

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team is ranked No. 102 nationally, allowing 403.3 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are at No. 104, allowing an average of 28.7 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.

It's still early in the 2024 season and we'll have a better feel for how this team compares to the 2023 squad after another game or two.

Full Statistics for WVU in 2024
CategoryRankingStatistic

Total Offense

71

399.0

Rushing Offense

39

192.7

Passing Offense

86

206.3

Team Passing Efficiency

82

133.52

Scoring Offense

T-61

31.7

Total Defense

102

403.3

Rushing Defense

58

122.7

Passing Yards Allowed

120

280.7

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

126

170.26

Scoring Defense

104

28.7

Turnover Margin

T-124

-1.67

3rd Down Conversion Pct

128

0.242

4th Down Conversion Pct

20

0.818

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

81

0.382

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-52

0.429

Red Zone Offense

T-37

0.923

Red Zone Defense

T-39

0.750

Net Punting

73

38.78

Punt Returns

68

8.00

Kickoff Returns

T-81

18.20

First Downs Offense

T-19

72

First Downs Defense

T-111

66

Fewest Penalties Per Game

T-19

4.33

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

27

38.67

Time of Possession

68

30:11

----------

