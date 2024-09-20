National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Three

We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after three games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 71 nationally, averaging 399.0 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 61, scoring an average of 31.7 points per game. This is down from the previous year when they were tied for No. 38, averaging 31.5 points per game.

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team is ranked No. 102 nationally, allowing 403.3 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are at No. 104, allowing an average of 28.7 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.

It's still early in the 2024 season and we'll have a better feel for how this team compares to the 2023 squad after another game or two.

Related: PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Pitt