Published Dec 4, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Julien Horton
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
West Virginia has added another commitment in the 2025 class by securing the pledge of Bel Air (Md.) 2025 safety Julien Horton after he was previously set to sign with North Carolina.

Horton, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, had been committed to the Tar Heels since June 27, but the Mountaineers made a late push in his recruitment down the stretch with the coaching change.

A number of power four programs were involved such as from Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Maryland, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Georgia Tech and many more.

